School Briefs

Booth Hill School

Please continue to send in your Box Tops. All money earned from this year’s Box Tops collection goes toward the Media Center. A new contest just kicked off — the class that sends in the most Box Tops wins extra recess and popsicles.

The Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be taking place on Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12.

The 5th grade Chorus Concert will be held on Monday, May 15, from 7-8 p.m.

The kindergarten orientation and bus ride will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 9 a.m.

The Father’s Club next movie event will be held on Saturday, May 20. They will be showing Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, at Bow Tie Cinemas.

Frenchtown School

Our Mother’s Day Plant Sale is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12. Classes will be visiting the plant sale at their assigned times.

Our Kindergarten Screening for incoming Kdg students for the 2017-2018 School year will be on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12. Times have been assigned and parents received the letters for when to bring their student in to meet the Kdg teachers and other staff.

Our next PTA meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 7pm. More information will be sent home.

Our PTA Book Fair will be on May 16- 18 during the day and will be open before the concert on May 16. More information will be sent home.

Chorus Concerts for Grades 2 and 5 will be on Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm. Our In-House Grade 5 concert for students wil be on Friday, May 19 at 2pm.

Our 5th graders will attend their hygiene meetings on May 18 at 2pm. Information will be sent home to parents.

Our last District Wide Cultural Diversity Meeting for this school year will be on Thursday, May 18 at 7pm at Frenchtown. Everyone is welcome.

Join us on May 21 to say goodbye and good luck to Mrs. Norcel and Mrs. Strever on their retirement. PTA is having an Open House that afternoon beginning at 12:30pm. More information will be sent home.

Our picnic for students only will be on Tuesday, May 23. More information will be sent home.

Kdg Bus Rides for our incoming Kdg students are on May 24 and May 25 at 9am. Dates have been assigned based on last name.

No school on Memorial Day, May 29. Frenchtown will once again be marching in Trumbull’s Memorial Day Parade at 10am. Hope you can join us. More information will be sent home.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/