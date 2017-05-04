Breaking: Herbst will not seek re-election as first selectman

Trumbull First Selectman Timothy M. Herbst, who filed an exploratory committee for statewide office in January, including for the office of governor, announced today he will not seek reelection as first selectman in November of 2017 in preparation for a potential statewide campaign in 2018.

“I ran for first selectman eight years ago because I saw our town government heading in the wrong direction,” Herbst said. “Those who know me understand, when I see a problem, I have to try and fix it.”

“After eight years I am proud to say without hesitation that Trumbull is a success today,” Herbst said.

“But while our town made the hard choices to ensure a better future and to deliver the best results for local taxpayers, insiders in Hartford have brought Connecticut nothing short of economic calamity,” Herbst said.

“Connecticut stands at a crossroads between continuing down the path of failed leadership or sending a new generation of leaders to shake things up in Hartford,” Herbst said.

“Unlike others who will consider and pursue state office, when I commit to something I don’t hedge my bets,” Herbst said. “Struggling Connecticut voters deserve to know their candidates are 100 percent committed to winning and governing.”

“Next month, I’ll be making a big announcement at my alma mater Trumbull High School on how I intend to get in the game to save our state,” Herbst said, “and in preparation I am announcing today that I will not seek a fifth term as First Selectman of the Town of Trumbull.”