The Christian Heritage School girls tennis team defeated Wooster on Wednesday to improve its record to 8-0.

Singles wins by Bella Christian, Ranita Muriel, Mia Angelini and Kirstyn Lopiano were sealed quickly.

The doubles team all won in convincing manner — Kathy Ju and Hannah Smith; Hope Krekoska and Kate Rosselli; Anastasia Svenson and Kate Suba.

A total of 14 CHS athletes took part, including exhibition matches.