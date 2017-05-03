Softball: Trumbull seniors step up in win over St. Joseph

Ally Szabo pitched a four-hitter and the Trumbull High senior had plenty of help when the Lady Eagles won a 6-1 decision from host St. Joseph in an FCIAC softball matchup on Wednesday.

“Throughout this season, the coaching staff has preached to this team that we’re only ‘as good as our seniors,’” Trumbull coach Jacqui Sheftz said.

“Through their outstanding play and distinct composure, they undeniably led us to victory. Today, our seniors have turned the corner.”

Szabo had two hits on the day, including an RBI single in Trumbull’s two-run first inning.

Briana Giacobbe had an RBI fielder’s choice grounder in that frame, and the senior drilled a run-scoring double when the Lady Eagles, now 9-4, made it 4-1 in the fourth inning.

St. Joseph (7-7) scored its run in the third inning after Julia Basso tripled to right field. She then beat the throw back to the plate on Hanna Errico’s fielder’s choice bunt up the first base line.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets put a runner in scoring position in the second.

Hannah Hutchison beat out an infield roller and Cami Heintz sacrificed her up a base. Szabo left the runner stranded on a grounder to senior Taylor Brown at shortstop.

Brown, who walked and scored in the first inning, singled to put runners on the corners in the second.

Cadet righthander Payton Doiron kept her team in it with an inning-ending strikeout.

Szabo singled with two out in the third, but Doiron again ended the frame with a strikeout.

Trumbull broke through in the fourth.

Julia Huzi and Emily Gel drew walks around an infield groundout and moved up a base on a wild pitch.

Brown laced a pitch toward right field, but Errico at second base made a diving stop and her scoop throw got the out at first. Huzi scored on the play.

Giacobbe followed with a an RBI double to center to take the score to 4-1.

Szabo retired six straight batters, including a sensational stop-and-throw by Brown on Heintz’ grounder by the second base bag in the fourth.

Allie Petronchak broke the skein and solved the Eagle shortstop later in the inning by driving a ball past her dive and into left field. Delihlah DeStefano at third threw out Basso to end the mini-rally.

Trumbull looked to build an insurance run, but got more than it bargained for in the sixth.

Huzi reached base for the third time with a single to left.

Maggie Coffin bunted her into scoring position for Brown, who doubled her home with a rip to center.

Giacobbe singled over third base to score Brown.

Trumbull 2002020=6

St. Joes 0010000=1

T: Ally Szabo (9-4), Courtney Fairfield; SJ: Doiron, Hillman