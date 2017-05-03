Trumbull paramedic charged with theft

A paramedic working for Trumbull EMS has been charged with stealing a medical device worth thousands of dollars, according to Trumbull police.

In February police received a report from EMS that a laryngoscope camera, used to view the inside of a patient’s throat and valued at $2,496, was missing. The device is only used by paramedics, not regular emergency medical technicians.

The laryngoscope had turned up missing after a new paramedic had begun working in Trumbull, and police investigation revealed that the new paramedic, George Previs, 32, of Milford, also worked for the Danbury-Newtown EMS and had recently used a laryngoscope to intubate a patient, despite the fact that Danbury-Newtown EMS does not carry those devices and their use is not part of the Danbury-Newtown’s protocol.

Police said Previs was in possession of Trumbull’s laryngoscope, which he claimed to have taken home accidentally. He was charged with third-degree larceny and released on a promise to appear in court May 8.