Hwang: STEM-related careers will drive our economy

Sen. Tony Hwang on April 25 joined with state innovation leaders in Hartford for the presentation of Connecticut Science Center’s STEM Achievement Awards.

The ceremony, sponsored by the Petit Family Foundation, honored Connecticut women for achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics innovation and education.

“STEM education leads to STEM-related careers,” Sen. Hwang said. “And in Connecticut, STEM-related careers will drive our economy. As state senator, my priority is to pass policies which encourage more students to pursue STEM education. In particular, I want to encourage the participation of women and minorities in science, technology, engineering, and math. At the State Capitol, we need to focus like a laser on solutions. Becoming the STEM State will bring solutions to our long-term workforce shortage and budgetary issues.”

Hwang said he was particularly inspired by Women in Science Leadership Award Honoree Claudine C. Phaire of Trumbull. Phaire, an engineering proposal manager for Sikorsky, has held various positions in the National Society of Black Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers, and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. The Girl Scouts of Connecticut nominated Phaire for the award for her leadership at Camp Sikorsky. Camp Sikorsky introduces scouts to aviation as a possible future career and to help them understand the engineering, technology and other paths open to them as they plan for college and beyond.

“Claudine is passionate about encouraging young people to enter careers in Engineering and Aviation,” Sen. Hwang said. “What a tremendous role model and ambassador she is for our future workforce. It was an honor to meet Claudine, her family and friends.”

Sen. Hwang (SenatorHwang.com) represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. He can be reached at 800-842-1421 and at [email protected].