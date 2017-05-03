Girls track: Trumbull brings home third-place medal

Trumbull High’s girls track team finished in a tie for third place at the 37th annual O’Grady Relays in Danbury this past weekend.

After two days of competition, the Eagles tied Shelton High for the bronze out of 30 schools. Trumbull outpointed top rivals Ridgefield (5th), Ludlowe (8th), Greenwich (9th) and St. Joseph (13th).

Coach John Mastrianni said, “The third place finish was one of the highest on record for Trumbull in recent years at O’Grady’s. Our depth was key. The girls have worked hard and their efforts are reflected in the team’s outstanding showing among some top competition.”

The steeplechase team took first overall for the second year in a row. Kate Romanchick took second overall (7:58), Alessandra Zaffina was fifth (8:12.85) and Margarot LoSchiavo was sixth (8:16.70).

The high jump team also took first for second straight year. It was led by Megan Switzgable and Erin Woolen, who tied for fourth in 4-10:4. They finished just behind Olivia Dilascia (Greenwich 5-0.2, Grace Goodwin (Ridgefield) 5-0 and Grace Tokarsi (Shelton) 4-10.4.

Other top finishes included: 4×100 relay third place 1:13.97 — Sara Carlson, Brook Shafer, Abigail Johnson and Natalie Onofreo.

4×1600 relay second place in 22:19.

Distance medley relay third in a school record 12:44.08 — LoSchiavo, Rebecca Crosley, Storino and Romanchick

4×800 third in 11:03.80 — Danielle Cross, Erianna Gentile, Lianne Iassogna and Molly Malloy.

Discus relay fourth on 229-3.

Triple jump relay sixth in 93-7.

Long jump relay third in 44-11.