Girls lacrosse: Tigers top Cadets

Ridgefield High defeated St. Joseph, 17-9, in girls lacrosse on Tuesday.
Kate Condron had four goals, Jettke Gray three and Amanda Lopez two for the Cadets.
Abbey Ivanovich had two assists and Condron one.
Abby Lambert made five saves.
