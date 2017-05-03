Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: Tigers top Cadets

By Trumbull Times on May 3, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Ridgefield High defeated St. Joseph, 17-9, in girls lacrosse on Tuesday.

Kate Condron had four goals, Jettke Gray three and Amanda Lopez two for the Cadets.

Abbey Ivanovich had two assists and Condron one.

Abby Lambert made five saves.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Cadets top Kennedy
  2. Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph defeats Westhill Vikings
  3. Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph tops Amity Regional
  4. Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph wins out of conference game

Tags: ,

Previous Post Boys lacrosse: Trumbull tops Norwalk Bears, 12-8 Next Post Girls track: Trumbull brings home third-place medal
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress