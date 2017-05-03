Boys lacrosse: Trumbull tops Norwalk Bears, 12-8

The Trumbull High boys lacrosse team defeated Norwalk High, 12-8, on Tuesday.

“The attack unit of Danny Hoffmann, Luke Kammerman and Griffin Schutz continued to shoulder a larger part of the offense with a combined fourteen points on six goals and eight assists against a tough FCIAC opponent,” said Eagle coach Jim Kammerman.

“Senior captain midfielder Jake Liebowitz and senior midfielder Trevor Arganese each netted a pair while Spencer Biebel and Aiden Clark each added one.

“Our defense was led by junior captain Alec Neubauer and goalie Josh Vaughn, who had eleven stops in the win.”