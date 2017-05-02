Trumbull Times

Suspect posts photo of himself of stolen dirt bike, gets arrested

By Donald Eng on May 2, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Bridgeport man was arrested Friday for a burglary in which two motorcycles were taken from a garage in Trumbull last month Dayshon Flores, 22, of 100 Division Street, was identified by Trumbull detectives as one of two suspects captured on surveillance video committing the burglary.

According to police On April 16, a resident on Hurd Road in Trumbull awoke to find that two motorcycles had been stolen from their locked garage sometime overnight. An investigation identified Flores as a suspect from surveillance video. Detectives were already familiar with Flores from several prior burglaries and dirt-bike thefts, for which he is currently on parole. Police found a picture of Flores on the internet, sitting on the stolen motorcycle later on the day the burglary occurred. Detectives also observed Flores operating the same motorcycle recklessly on Reservoir Avenue in Bridgeport but he fled as Bridgeport police responded to assist.

On April 28, Bridgeport police apprehended Flores on other charges and recovered both stolen dirt bikes. Flores was later turned over to Trumbull police and was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree larceny, and criminal trespass. Flores was held on a $50,000 bond for court May 10.

