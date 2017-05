The St. Joseph baseball team will play FCIAC rival Staples High in the first game of a doubleheader at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport on Wednesday, May 17.

Coach Jim Chaves’ Cadets will meet the Wreckers at 4:15 p.m.

Shelton High will take on SCC rival Fairfield Prep in the second game at 7.

There will be a paid admission and a parking fee.