Housatonic River Clean Up Saturday

By HAN Network on May 2, 2017

The Housatonic River Clean Up Green Sweep 2017 will be held Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boats and trucks are needed for the effort.

Volunteers should check in at either the Birdseye boat ramp in Stratford or the Sunnyside boat ramp behind Sunnyside School in Shelton.

The forecast calls for showers. Volunteers are being reminded to dress according, wear appropriate footwear, and to take bug spray and sunblock should they be needed. Gloves, bags and a river clean up T-shirt will be given to participants.

Anyone needing community service hours should take forms to be signed.

Children should be supervised by a guardian.

Large groups can email [email protected] to get the signup form so that participants/parents can fill it out ahead of time.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

A young volunteer participates in the 2016 Housatonic River Clean Up.

