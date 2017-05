Trumbull High’s softball defeated host Greenwich High, 13-2, on Monday.

Taylor Brown hit her fourth home run on the season and had two doubles.

Alexa Adinolfi hit her first varsity home run and added a double for the Eagles (8-4).

Briana Giacobbe was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Emily Gell was 2-for-4, including a double.

Sophia Prieto hit an RBI double for Greenwich.

Trumbull 0540022–13

Greenwich 1010000–2