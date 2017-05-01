Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Catherine wins New England title

By Trumbull Times on May 1, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The St. Catherine of Siena (Trumbull) girls varsity basketball team won its second consecutive New England championship.

They reached the New England Catholic School Tournament by defeating St. Thomas Aquinas School from Fairfield to win the Bridgeport Diocese title.

Pictured: (front row) are: Kate Rudini, Aizhanique Mayo, Ellie Moffat and Olivia Augustine; (second row) coach Bill Augustine, coach Lamar Mayo, Annie Stook, coach Doug Moffat, Kirsten Rodriguez, Rosa Rizzitelli, coach David Rudini and Catherine Proudfoot.

Missing from photo is coach Miguel Rodriguez.

