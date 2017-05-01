Tennis: St. Joseph’s Jerry Albrikes named to Hall of Fame

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) of New England has announced that former No. 1 ranked player, Jerry Albrikes, originally from Stratford who played scholastically at St. Joseph, has been selected for induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 10, at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI.

“I’m very excited. Each day you don’t go out to make the Hall of Fame, but represent the sport you love and are committed to,” Albrikes said. “Everything in my life has come to be through tennis. Tennis has given me and my family so much, and I wake up every day and work for tennis.”

Albrikes enjoyed tennis growing up in Connecticut but was only a part-time player throughout high school. Although he was a two-time Class M state champion for St. Joseph High in Trumbull in 1986 and 1987, his passion for tennis didn’t peak until college and beyond.

He played at Central Connecticut State University and served as captain for three years, and while there, he took his love for tennis to a whole new level.

Following college, Albrikes continued to make tennis a priority.

He held a top ranking in singles, doubles and mixed and consistently played New England tournaments until 2010. He captained multiple Church Cup teams and played in the Talbert Cup.

Albrikes is also a heralded coach, leading multiple Intersectional teams and Women’s USTA League Nationals team. He led the girls program at Lauralton Hall in Milford and served as an assistant at his alma mater, CCSU.

In 2010, Albrikes and his family moved to Daniel Island, S.C., where he currently runs and coaches at the nearby LTP Tennis and Swim Club. He splits his time playing competitively in a local pro league and coaching both juniors and adults at his club.

Albrikes will be presented in Newport by former college teammate and captain Chris Gaudreau, who Albrikes said played a role in his decision to attend the university.

“I looked up to him as a junior player and he took me on my recruiting visit there,” Albrikes said. “He knows the game well and has been heavily involved, and he has been one of the guys I’ve always been in touch with after college.”

Albrikes added on his Hall of Fame selection: “You don’t sit and reflect on the amount of time you spent playing tennis, but when you’re not so busy, you look back and it means a lot. It also means a lot to my family, friends, coworkers and everyone that’s played a role along the way.”