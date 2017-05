The Trumbull High girls track team placed first in the steeplechase at the 37th annual O’Grady Relay in Danbury on Saturday. Kate Romanchick was second (7:58), Alessandra Zaffina fifth (8:12) and Margaret LoSchiavo sixth (8:16.70). Trumbull was third in the team score. Pictured are Greenwich’s Zoe Harris, Romanchick and LoSchiavo (back).