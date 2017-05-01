Obituary: Edward William Raymond, 92, formerly of Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Edward William Raymond, 92, formerly of Sierra Vista, Ariz., died on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. He was the loving husband of the late Flora (Bushy) Raymond. They raised their family in Trumbull, CT for many years before retiring to Arizona.

Born in 1924, Bridgeport, CT he was the son of the late Henry and Theresa (McCarthy) Raymond.

Edward was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and worked as a civil engineer (later Chief Engineer) for DeFonce Construction Co. for 29 years, and as an estimator for Morganti Construction. He was a communicant of St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church in Trumbull, and St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Sierra Vista. He was an avid reader and bridge player. He enjoyed singing and belonged to several choral groups in Arizona.

Edward is survived by his children: D. Stephen Raymond and his wife Beverly Block of Oregon; Marie Raymond of Nova Scotia, Canada; Madelyn Raymond, Linda Raymond Garcia and her husband Mike Bogdanski of Connecticut; and Lee Raymond and his wife Kathy Yarmey of Virginia; and by his grandchildren: Daniel Garcia and his wife Shannon Peacock Garcia, and Sara Garcia and her husband Dan Gomes of Connecticut; and Michael Leslie of Nova Scotia. He was predeceased by his sister Marie Raymond Roberts.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford, CT, following a memorial mass held at St. Catherine of Sienna on May 15, 2017 at 11:00AM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sierra Vista Community Chorus Society, PO Box 2791, Sierra Visa AZ 85636. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT.

