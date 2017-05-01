Health Department offers vaccines

The Trumbull Health Department offers year-round vaccinations for residents. Vaccines prevent diseases that can be very serious,and have greatly reduced or eliminated many infectious diseases that once routinely killed or harmed many infants, children, and adults.

The viruses and bacteria that cause vaccine-preventable disease and death still exist and can be passed on to people who are not protected by vaccines. Everyone needs vaccinations to help protect themselves and others. Vaccines are recommended based on age, health condition, and other factors like travel and employment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines reduce the risk of infection by working with the body’s natural defenses to help it safely develop immunity to disease. Vaccine side effects are usually mild; severe side effects are very rare.

“The Trumbull Health Department offers a wide range of preventive vaccinations for both children and adults,” said Health Director Rhonda Capuano. “We encourage you to talk with your health care provider to make sure you are up to date with the vaccines that are recommended for you.”

All vaccinations provided at the Trumbull Health Department are administered by a registered nurse. Prices vary, cash or check are accepted. Appointments are required. Contact the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030 for an appointment and for current vaccination fees.

Available vaccines include:

Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP)

Chickenpox (Varivax)

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

HPV (Human Papilloma Virus)

Influenza

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Meningitis

Pneumonia (Pneumovax)

Pneumonia (Prevnar 13)

Polio

Shingles (Zostavax)

Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)

For more information on required vaccines visit the CDC website at cdc.gov or contact the Public Health Nurse at the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.