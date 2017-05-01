Trumbull Times

Photography now on display at Trumbull Town Hall Gallery; reception Friday

By Julie Miller on May 1, 2017 in Community, News, People · 0 Comments

From Monday, May 1 and continuing for four weeks, the Gallery at Town Hall will be showing the photographs of the late Trumbull resident Michael Hayes. A reception hosted by the family will be held on Friday, May 5, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Michael A. Hayes, Jr was an award-winning photographer who balanced his lifelong passion for picture taking with a distinguished four-decades long career as a trial attorney. An enthusiastic traveler, his travel landscapes reflect the world’s beauty and captured cherished memories of trips taken over the years.

Before receiving his law degree from Fordham Law School, Hayes served in the US Air Force, rising to the rank of Captain and achieving the triple rating of pilot, navigator and bombardier.

In 2007, he retired from the law firm of McCabe and Mack. But even as his health declined in later years, he carried on, camera in hand, capturing family events and holidays.

He left his family not only a record of his travels, but also a treasured chronicle of their many milestones and celebrations.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull resident’s paintings on display at Trumbull Town Hall
  2. Trumbull Arts Festival set for Sept. 13
  3. Town to host business resource event July 20
  4. Artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall art gallery

Tags: ,

Previous Post Drop off worn out flags Next Post Herbst rules out lobbyist money for state campaign
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress