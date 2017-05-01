Photography now on display at Trumbull Town Hall Gallery; reception Friday

From Monday, May 1 and continuing for four weeks, the Gallery at Town Hall will be showing the photographs of the late Trumbull resident Michael Hayes. A reception hosted by the family will be held on Friday, May 5, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Michael A. Hayes, Jr was an award-winning photographer who balanced his lifelong passion for picture taking with a distinguished four-decades long career as a trial attorney. An enthusiastic traveler, his travel landscapes reflect the world’s beauty and captured cherished memories of trips taken over the years.

Before receiving his law degree from Fordham Law School, Hayes served in the US Air Force, rising to the rank of Captain and achieving the triple rating of pilot, navigator and bombardier.

In 2007, he retired from the law firm of McCabe and Mack. But even as his health declined in later years, he carried on, camera in hand, capturing family events and holidays.

He left his family not only a record of his travels, but also a treasured chronicle of their many milestones and celebrations.