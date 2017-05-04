Upcoming events and programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesdaynesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Digital downloading free, with Overdrive and Zinio — Friday, May 5, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads or livestreams: ebooks, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. See how easy it is to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Exposing the Hidden Job Market — Evening Career Lecture. Wednesday. May 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This isn’t your grandma’s job market. Many jobs are not in plain view, and you’ll be left out in the cold. Learn how to hobnob with middle and upper management, how to solve problems, and much more. ‘Absolutely Abby’ Kohut will show how easy it really is. Details online. Register. Free.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, May 8, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday. May 10, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, May 11, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, May 11, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Upcoming: Foundations of the American Republic History series — Adults and Teens. Pt. 4 of 4: A Well-Regulated Militia. Monday, May 15, 6:30-7:30pm. Register. Free. Held at the Branch.

