Drop off worn out flags

By Donald Eng on May 1, 2017

With the warmer weather approaching and patriotic holidays such as Memorial Day, Flag Day and Independence Day on the horizon, it is the perfect time to properly retire worn, faded and tattered American flags.

Trumbull’s three state representatives, David Rutigliano, Laura Devlin and Ben McGorty, in conjunction with the Trumbull Memorial VFW Post #10059 are providing three locations that residents can drop off their worn American flags for proper ceremonial disposal according to the U.S. Flag Code.  Drop-off locations will receive flags from May 16 to June 13. The drop-off locations are:

  • Trumbull Town Library, 33 Quality Street;
  • Trumbull Town Hall, 5866 Main Street;
  • Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Library 1718 Huntington Tpke.

For additional information call 800-842-1423.

