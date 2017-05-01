Letter: It’s 2009 all over again

In 2009 a new administration was voted in. Change was needed. I not only believed this, I worked for it.

One of the very first things this new administration did was to vote to take the new pool out of the Trumbull High School Renovation; a $7 million non-necessity that we had been fighting against for over a year. It was important to get spending under control as our economy was on a downward spiral and taxes were out of control. Our schools were in need of upgrades and seniors were being taxed out of their homes.

Here we are in 2017 and that no-longer-new administration wants to spend $15million+ on a community center with a pool. Something we do not need during a time when Connecticut has not only not recovered from the economic downward spiral but is continuing downward, unlike other states.

Our schools have still not been updated, our senior center has not been renovated, despite grants applied for and received, yet we are supposed to spend a ridiculous amount of money on something we don’t need.

While the State of Connecticut is cutting education cost and looking to saddle towns like Trumbull with pension obligations, this administration wants to build a $15,000,000 Community Center. While we still do not know what additional taxes the state legislators will pile on to each of us, this administration wants to spend $15 million on something that is not a need, is not a school.

We actually have Town Council members that think everyone is on board with this? Are you?

To add insult to injury, the first selectman wants to sell six town-owned properties to help pay for the $15 million unnecessary project. Can you say more development? More housing? More affordable housing?

If this is unacceptable to you, I encourage you to email the town council before Monday’s vote at [email protected] Do you know them personally, tell them personally. Whatever it takes to get that message across, do it. But do it before Monday.