Boys track: Trumbull defeats Ridgefield, Westhill

The Trumbull High boys track team defeated Ridgefield (96-54) and Westhill (97-53) last week to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Coach Nick Banks said, “I think the team is well balanced and deep this year. We always try to cover all of the events both on the track and in the field, and because of this we usually have a deep team that can compete with any team in the FCIAC.”

The Eagles were led by seniors Thang Dao, Colin McLevy, and Tyler Gleen, each competing in multiple events.

Dao won the 100 (11;53) and 200 (23.62) and was a part of the 4×400 relay (3:29).

Gleen won the 400 (50.72) and anchored both the 4×800 (8:33.6) and 4×400 relay.

McLevy scored big points in the 110 high hurdles (17.7), triple jump (37’2”) and 300 hurdles (43.55).

Other Trumbull athletes who finished first overall in their events at the meet included: Jack Jones in the long jump (21’1”), Tyler Rubush in the 1600 (4:39), Sean O’Hagan in the 800 (2:12), and Matt Alegi in the 3200 (10:24).

The team will travel to Staples Tuesday (4/25) to take on the host school and Danbury in one of the biggest meets of the season.