The Trumbull Challenger Baseball Program, a weekly baseball program for children with developmental disabilities between ages K-12, is inviting those interested to participate.

Games are held each Sunday May 17  through mid-June at Unity Field at 12 p.m.

There is no cost to the program and everyone gets a uniform and ice cream each week after the game.

For more information, contact Maggie Carroll at 203-459 4445 or email [email protected]