Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on April 25 saw Team 15 (Lou Rybar, Bob Vagnini, Ron Fiorella, Ken Kanyuck) increase its first place lead to 18 points over Team 10 (Jack Cutting, John Cowan, Jim Menge, Bob Flemming).

Ray Saska had a big day with the high single game scratch of 258, the three game series scratch of 665, and the series with handicap of 749.

Ken Kanyuck had the single game scratch with handicap of 288.

The league’s individual high average is John Verdeschi at 199.93, with Angelo Grande at 199.24.

Dave Martini holds the high individual point leader with 121 point.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on April 28 saw Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) increase its first place lead to 16 points over Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

Noel Gabrielle had the high scratch single of 276 and the series scratch high of 690.

Noel and Ron Kahn had the single game with handicap of 289.

Ray Anderson (a 134 average sub) had the series with handicap of 751.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 209.