Trumbull Times

Boys tennis: Trumbull Eagles sweep Masuk High

By Trumbull Times on April 29, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High boys tennis team defeated Masuk High, 7-0, on Friday.

Singles: Nick Marchenko (T) def. Amaan Ashab 6-1, 6-0; Lalith Gannavarum (T) def. Kevin Tran 6-0, 6-3; Nihal Wadhwa (T) def. Kyle Weiss 7-6, 6-4; Ben Bello (T) def. Rohit Sureshanand 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: George James/Anush Sureshhabu (T) def. Greg Miller/Manny Esmeraldo 6-1, 6-1; Matt Nusom/Rushil Ahuja (T) def. Soorya Chenthilnathan/Krish Vijay 7-6, 6-3; Max Hutchins/Jamie Tamarkin (T) def. Karma Vijay/Justin Sadownick 6-4, 6-4.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Trumbull loses to Masuk High, 4-1
  2. Boys tennis: Short-handed Trumbull takes on Warde
  3. Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Masuk
  4. Girls basketball: Trumbull advances with win over Masuk

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Westhill defeats Trumbull with long ball Next Post Girls tennis: Stamford topples St. Joseph Cadets, 4-3
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress