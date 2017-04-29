Boys tennis: Trumbull Eagles sweep Masuk High

The Trumbull High boys tennis team defeated Masuk High, 7-0, on Friday.
Singles: Nick Marchenko (T) def. Amaan Ashab 6-1, 6-0; Lalith Gannavarum (T) def. Kevin Tran 6-0, 6-3; Nihal Wadhwa (T) def. Kyle Weiss 7-6, 6-4; Ben Bello (T) def. Rohit Sureshanand 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: George James/Anush Sureshhabu (T) def. Greg Miller/Manny Esmeraldo 6-1, 6-1; Matt Nusom/Rushil Ahuja (T) def. Soorya Chenthilnathan/Krish Vijay 7-6, 6-3; Max Hutchins/Jamie Tamarkin (T) def. Karma Vijay/Justin Sadownick 6-4, 6-4.