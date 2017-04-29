Baseball: Westhill defeats Trumbull with long ball

Westhill High defeated Trumbull High, 5-3, in an FCIAC baseball game in Stamford on Friday.

Michael Lisinicchia had two home runs and drove in five for the Vikings, who took a 5-0 lead after three innings.

Vinny DeRubeis had three hits, including a double, for Trumbull, which scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Dustin Siqueira and Jake Teixeira had two hits each for the Eagles, now 4-8 overall and 3-5 in the FCIAC.

T-Andrew Lojko (L) and Kevin Bruggeman

W- John MacDonald (W), Blake Necmer (6), Hunter Semmel and Joey Skarad