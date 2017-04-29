Boys volleyball: Trumbull sweeps St. Joseph behind Pfohl

Senior middle hitter J.J. Pfohl collected 14 kills, with three blocks and two service aces, while Andrew Menjivar and Chris Napolitano combined for 15 consecutive service points in a 25-5 third-game blowout as the Trumbull High boys’ volleyball team defeated St. Joseph, 3-0, on Friday afternoon.

The Eagles won on game scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-5 to improve their record to 6-3 heading into a Monday afternoon FCIAC road match against undefeated Darien.

Friday’s match was played on Trumbull home court.

Menjivar had 27 assists, two blocks and four digs to go along with 20 service points.

For St. Joseph, 0-11, Connor Higgins had eight assists and Nick Crocco had two kills and one block.

“I was hoping that we could keep the intensity level up all match long,” said Trumbull coach Tamara DeBerry. “And we did. J.J. was a real find for us. We lost seven players through graduation and he has stepped right in to play in the middle.”