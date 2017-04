St. Joseph’s girls lacrosse team went out of conference to win a 15-5 decision over Amity High in Woodbridge on Thursday.

Kate Condron and Amanda Lopez each scored four goals.

Lillie Ivanovich had three goals.

Jettke Gray had two goals and two assists.

Abbey Ivanovich scored a goal with two assists.

Maddie Dunkel had a goal and an assist.

Annie McNeil and Mia Trafecante each had assists.

Erin Owens made six saves.