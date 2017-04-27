Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph Cadets

Trumbull High’s boys lacrosse team poured it on with nine goals in the first quarter and cruised to a 18-7 triumph over visiting St Joseph on Thursday night.

Jake Liebowitz scored four goals.

Luke Kammerman had three goals and three assists.

Peter Raverta scored three times.

Griffin Schutz scored a pair of net-finders and added a trio of assists.

Trevor Arganese tacked on two goals and an assist.

Andrew Tinnesz, Garrett Lapham, Max Bowen and Michael Nevins all added goals for the Eagles.

Joshua Vaughn made 11 saves.

St Joe’s goaltender Kyle Burbank stopped six shots.

Jared Newell scored four goals and added an assist.

Jared Mallozzi, Matt Labash and Jack Carpenter also scored for the Cadets.

Trumbull’s defense was led by Alec Neubauer, Zachary Lombardi and Harrison Bowen.