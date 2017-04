The Westhill Vikings defeated the St. Joseph Cadets, 7-1, in an FCIAC softball game in Trumbull on Thursday.

Eddie Aquino was 3-for-4 with a home run for Westhill,

Gabby Laconia had two hits.

Hannah Hutchison had two hits for St. Joseph.

Westhill. 420 010 0 7 10 0

St Joseph 000 001 0. 1 5 4

Batteries: W- Eddie Aquino(W) and Jordan Benzaken

SJ- Payton Doiron (L), Cat Connell (5) and Jo Hillman