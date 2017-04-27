Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull Eagles win behind big inning

By Trumbull Times on April 27, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High baseball team defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 6-4, on Thursday.

The Eagles (4-7) scored all of their runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Dustin Siqueria had a double.

Robert Olah drove in two runs.

Ludlowe’s Connor Devaney had two hits, including a double and drove in a run.

Trumbull 0-0-0-6-0-0-0  6R 4H 0E

Ludlowe 0-0-1-1-0-1-1 4R 8H 1E

Trumbull Pitchers-Roberto (W) Catcher- Bruggerman

Ludlowe Pitchers-Randazzo (L-1-1) Grabowski (4) Schwartzstein (5) Meyers (6)

Ghiorzi (7) Catcher- Camera

