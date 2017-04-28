Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events, tag sale benefit, meeting

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, May 6, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; and Saturday, May 20, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Spring tag sale benefit

The annual spring tag sale to benefit The Stratford Cat Project will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 9-4, at 1473 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Preview sale during set up on Friday, May 12, noon-5. All proceeds will benefit the project; [email protected] Rain date: June 10.

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.