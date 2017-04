Obituary: George C. Chakar, 77, of Trumbull

George C. Chakar, 77, of Trumbull, machinist, owner of George’s Variety & Deli, husband of Mary Barbar Chakar, died April 24, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport.

Born in Lebanon, son of Chakib and Amelia Estephan Chakar.

Survived by daughter, Madeline Jabbour and her husband, Tony, three grandchildren, sisters and brothers, Jeanette Khamargi, Eli Chakar, Joseph Chakar, Elaine Jabbour, Fairuz Saad, Lor Chawich, and Margo Shawbar, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday, April 28, 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7, Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.