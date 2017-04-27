School News

Booth Hill School

Please continue to send in your Box Tops. All money earned from this year’s Box Tops collection goes toward the Media Center. A new contest just kicked off-the class that sends in the most Box Tops wins extra recess and popsicles.

From Wednesday, April 19-Friday, May 5, SBAC testing will be taking place.

Staff Appreciation Week is May 1-5.

The Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be taking place on Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12.

The Father’s Club next movie event will be held on Saturday, May 20. They will be showing Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, at Bow Tie Cinemas.

Frenchtown School

Our next PTA meeting is on Thursday, April 27. Information was sent home.

Bingo will be held on Friday, April 28. There will be two sessions. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The flyer was sent home.

Our first annual Art Show is on Wednesday, May 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. Information was sent home by our art teacher, Mrs. Volpe.

Our next Fathers’ Club meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Our Mother’s Day Plant Sale is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12. Classes will be visiting the plant sale at their assigned times.

Our kindergarten screening for incoming kindergarten students for the 2017-2018 school year will be on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12. Times have been assigned and parents received the letters in the mail for when to bring their student in to meet the kindergarten teachers and other staff.

PTA’s Family Night is scheduled for Friday, May 12. More information will be sent home.

Chorus concerts for grades 2 and 5 will be on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Our in-house grade 5 concert for students will be on Friday, May 19, at 2 p.m.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/