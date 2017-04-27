Former school board chairman arrested four times for DUI

Former Trumbull Board of Education Chairman Stephen Wright has been arrested four times on drunken driving charges since February 22.

According to the state Judicial Department website, Wright was arrested Feb. 22 by Norwalk police, Feb. 27 by Shelton police, March 17 by State Police, and April 10 by Stratford police. He was released twice on promises to appear, and also posted bonds of $500 and $1,000 on two of the arrests.

In his April 10 arrest, Wright also was charged with driving while his license was suspended due to his prior drunk driving arrests. He also has been ordered re-arrested in connection with his Feb. 22 arrest, apparently as a result of failing to appear for court.

Wright’s cases are pending in Norwalk, Bridgeport and Derby. His next court date is May 9 at state Superior Court in Bridgeport.

Wright, an attorney, was chairman of the Trumbull Board of Education from 2004-2012. He is currently serving his second term on the State Board of Education.