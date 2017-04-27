Trumbull Times

Former school board chairman arrested four times for DUI

By Donald Eng on April 27, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Stephen Wright

Former Trumbull Board of Education Chairman Stephen Wright has been arrested four times on drunken driving charges since February 22.

According to the state Judicial Department website, Wright was arrested Feb. 22 by Norwalk police, Feb. 27 by Shelton police, March 17 by State Police, and April 10 by Stratford police. He was released twice on promises to appear, and also posted bonds of $500 and $1,000 on two of the arrests.

In his April 10 arrest, Wright also was charged with driving while his license was suspended due to his prior drunk driving arrests. He also has been ordered re-arrested in connection with his Feb. 22 arrest, apparently as a result of failing to appear for court.

Wright’s cases are pending in Norwalk, Bridgeport and Derby. His next court date is May 9 at state Superior Court in Bridgeport.

Wright, an attorney, was chairman of the Trumbull Board of Education from 2004-2012. He is currently serving his second term on the State Board of Education.

Related posts:

  1. Herbst: No one is above the law
  2. Democrats demand McGovern step down
  3. Calls grow louder for McGovern to quit
  4. Herbst: Democrats owe police chief, officers apology
Previous Post Trumbull Animal Group seeks volunteers for spring clean up day and rabies clinic Next Post School News
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress