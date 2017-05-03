Trumbull residents make honor roll at Notre Dame High School

Fr. Bill Sangiovanni, president, and Chris Cipriano, principal, have announced the following students from Trumbull have been named to the third marking period honor roll at Notre Dame High School in Fairfield.
High Honors
Grade 9 — Lucas Gelmetti, Sophie Stachurski, Chaofan (Jack) Wu, Zhuojun (Anastasia) Xie
Grade 10 — Kacy Adams, Julia Mizak
Grade 12 — Allison Grennan
Honors
Grade 10 — Charles Clemons, Cameron Connelly, Nicholas Miller
Grade 11 — Damion Medwinter, Erin O’Brien
Grade 12 – Vinicius Santana