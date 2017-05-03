Trumbull Times

Trumbull residents make honor roll at Notre Dame High School

By Julie Miller on May 3, 2017

Fr. Bill Sangiovanni, president, and Chris Cipriano, principal, have announced the following students from Trumbull have been named to the third marking period honor roll at Notre Dame High School in Fairfield.

 

High Honors

Grade 9 — Lucas Gelmetti, Sophie Stachurski, Chaofan (Jack) Wu,  Zhuojun (Anastasia) Xie

Grade 10 — Kacy Adams, Julia Mizak

Grade 12 — Allison Grennan

Honors

Grade 10 — Charles Clemons, Cameron Connelly, Nicholas Miller

Grade 11 — Damion Medwinter, Erin O’Brien

Grade 12 – Vinicius Santana

