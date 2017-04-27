Girls golf: Trumbull’s Alexa Brown to play at CCSU

Alexa Brown from Trumbull High has been blessed with both aspects of the nature versus nurture debate.

The phrase nature and nurture relates to the relative importance of an individual’s innate qualities:

Nature in the sense of talents that are hardwired into an individual at birth; nurture in the sense of environmental factors that supports an individual’s ability reach out and promote the development of others.

Brown, who last week signed to play golf at Central Connecticut State University, hopes to combine both traits while playing for the Blue Devils.

“Special education,” Brown answered when asked what field of study most interested her. “It started when I helped with Special Olympics at Tashua Knolls. I loved it. Working with kids that have disabilities just struck a chord.”

While golf is a family pastime, her dad Bobby is the PGA Director of Golf at the Tashua Knolls Golf Course and her sister Taylor a teammate, it wasn’t a passion for Brown until sophomore year.

“I picked up a club when I was three, and always enjoyed playing golf,” Brown said. “It became more serious for me after playing for the school team.”

Brown placed fourth in the FCIAC as a junior, and is looking to improve that standing at the championships this May.

“Last year Catherine McEvoy from Greenwich was the best in the FCIAC, and she’s now playing at Michigan State. I shoot around the same as a few other seniors returning this season, so I’m hoping I have a good day.”

That is the nature of golf — good days and bad days.

“There are highs and lows,” Brown said. “That’s golf and you have to leave the last shot behind you. At the end of the day, you look to play your best. It is really first a mental game. That’s why it is so great to have Taylor (a junior) with me. We balance each other. She is my support system when I get frustrated with my game.”

Her mom Jami provides that role off the course.

“My mom doesn’t play golf, but she is fully involved in everything I do and care about,” Brown said. “She is always there for me.”

Coach Andrew Durfee’s Trumbull team has won its first three matches.

“It has been a learning experience for us,” Brown said. “Golf is a team sport made up of individuals. For me, I’m always looking to improve my short game, my chipping. That’s where I can save strokes. We are working together to meet the differential, the adjusted gross score, to make states.”

Central Connecticut was an easy choice.

“I’m really looking forward to joining them,” Brown said the Blue Devils, who placed fourth over the weekend at the Northeast Conference championships held in Daytona Beach (Fla.) “I met with coach Jackie Beck and the team twice. From the start, had the feeling it was right.”