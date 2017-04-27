Trumbull Times

Trumbull Animal Group seeks volunteers for spring clean up day and rabies clinic

The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is having a spring clean up day at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. We plan to pick up sticks and clean the grounds of old leaves, as well as rake out and clean up the outside pen area.

Volunteers should come dressed in old work clothes (pants recommended). Rakes, wheel barrows, clippers, and any other tools you are able to bring would be most helpful.

Rabies Clinic

Looking ahead to June, volunteers are needed to help out at the rabies clinic scheduled for Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road.

This annual clinic is both a convenient and cost effective way to get your pet’s rabies shot updated; ($20 cash only for vaccination). A flyer is posted at the shelter with more details. Please tell your friends who may be interested to come on by.

Anyone interested in helping out for the clean up day or the rabies clinic, for as much time as you are able to, or for any questions or ideas, contact: [email protected]

