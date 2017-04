The Trumbull High boys volleyball team defeated New Canaan, 3-2 (15-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25 and 15-10) on Wednesday.

J.J. Pfohl had 19 kills and six blocks for the Eagles (5-3).

Matt Yellen had 16 kills, 10 digs and 14 service points.

Nick Johnson had 24 digs and nine service points.