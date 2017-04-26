Obituary: Julia K. Stadler, 79, of Trumbull

Julia K. Stadler, age 79, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Julie was the daughter of the late John and Julia Bujnak Stadler and sister of the late John J. Stadler and Dorothy Giacomini. Born in Bridgeport on June 11, 1937, Julie was a lifelong Trumbull resident.

A graduate of Lauralton Hall, she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from the New Haven State Teacher’s College. Julie taught in the Monroe School system for 35 years, most notably Kindergarten at Stepney Elementary. Known as “Miss Stadler,” she touched the lives of her students and has been fondly remembered long after retiring in 1994.

Julie was active in her church and the community for many years. She served as a lector at Christ the King Church, tutored at the Mercy Learning Center, served the homeless at the Thomas Merton house, and provided comfort to the residents at Bishop Wicke Health Center.

Julia was an avid traveler, fortunate to set upon adventures with her sister Dorothy near and far. Her favorite destinations were Cape Cod, the Maine coast, and visits to her beloved extended family in Bavaria, Germany. Julie had a close circle of friends with which she enjoyed outings to the symphony, theater, and their annual Memorial Day lunch at Duchess. Family and friends were Julie’s love and joy, as well as her cherished cats, Gretzky, Dewey, Lulu and most recently Toby.

Always equipped with a kind word, Julie had a canny ability to make her students, family and friends feel special. Julie had an infectious smile and a kindness in her heart that will be missed by all who knew her.

Julie is survived by her loving family members, including sister-in-law Jane M. Stadler of Newtown, nephews and nieces, Christian Giacomini of Trumbull, J. Scott Stadler and wife Patti of Harvard, Mass., Marguerite Stadler and husband Michael Blake of Monroe, Rachel Steinebrey and husband Jeffrey of Sandy Hook, Erica Stadler and husband Dan Sokal of Redding, eight grandnieces and grandnephews, and extended beloved family in New York and Bavaria, Germany.

Funeral services will be held Monday May 1st at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday April 30th, 2:00-5:00 p.m. in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Thomas Merton Center, 43 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

