Track: Trumbull competes at Elite Distance Invitational

The spring track season is heating up with top runners from around the state competing at the Trinity College Elite Distance Invitational on April 21.

Trumbull High’s Tyler Gleen and Tyler Rubish competed in the 800-meter race.

Gleen started out in the middle of the pack, but when he made his move at the 400-meter mark, only Norwich Free Academy’s All- New England 1000-meter runner Nick Fitch could stay close.

Gleen cruised to the title with a personal best 1:56.25.

Rubish finished with a personal-best time of 1:57.39.

The girls mile run was led by Angela Saidman of Immaculate-Danbury.

Trumbull’s Kate Romanchick, Maine state champion Malaika Pasch, Alexandra Ross of Glastonbury and Kiley Rodriguez of Derby rounded out the top pack.

Saidman was first in 5:11.53, Pasch second in 5:15.32 and Romanchick placed third in 5:19.06.

Trumbull’s Margaret LoSchiavo had a solid ninth-place finish in 5:29.24.

The Eagles’ Ashley Storino placed 10th in the 800-meter run in a personal best time of 2:24.26.

Gleen is currently ranked second in the state in the 800-meter run.

Romanchick is ranked second in the state in the one mile run.