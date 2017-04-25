Trumbull Times

Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, April 25

By Kate Czaplinski on April 25, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, April 25, we welcome special guests from Make-A-Wish CT to talk HAN’s Wishes in Flight campaign — including Weston Wish Kid Devin. The Coffee Break News crew also brings you the latest local news,including a major illegal tobacco bust. We also have a look at the forecast and bring you the latest in high school sports and a look back on this day in history.

Watch the Tuesday, April 25 show below:

A live link to the show will be added a few minutes before 11 a.m. Be sure to refresh your browser. 

Related posts:

  1. HAN News Update, Feb. 9
  2. HAN Connecticut News, Nov. 2
  3. HAN Connecticut News, Nov. 8
  4. HAN Connecticut News, Nov. 14

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Szabo fans 16, Trumbull softball tops New Canaan in eight innings Next Post Litter of puppies available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress