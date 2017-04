Ben Fero pitched a four-hitter when the Trumbull High baseball team defeated New Canaan, 8-1, on Monday.

Vinny DeRubeis had two hits, including a solo home run for the Eagles (3-7, 2-4 FCIAC).

Robert Olah and Sam Montalvo had two hits each.

Pat Pelli had an RBI single for the Rams.

New Canaan 000 100 0 1 4 1

Trumbull 031 211 X 8 10 0

NC- Pat Pelli (L), Thomas Diamond (5), Spencer Williams (6) and Griffin Arnone

T- Ben Fero (W) and Kevin Bruggeman