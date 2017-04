Andrew Menjivar had 36 assists to lead the Trumbull High boys volleyball team to a 3-1 win over Greenwich High on Monday.

Matt Yellen had 17 kills, 16 digs, four blocks and two aces in the 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, and 25-18 victory.

J.J. Pfohl had nine kills and four blocks, as Trumbull improved to 4-3.