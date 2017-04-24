Trumbull Times

Baseball: Danbury tops St. Joseph in home seventh

By Trumbull Times on April 24, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Danbury High scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to turn back St. Joseph, 6-5, in an FCIAC baseball game on Monday.

Kenny Martinez had two doubles, including a walk off two-bagger in the seventh for the Hatters (7-4, 4-3 FCIAC).

Mike Halas had three hits and two RBIs.

Neil Velasquez and Jim Evans had two hits apiece for the Cadets (5-4, 3-3 FCIAC).

St Joseph 2 0 0 0 3 0 0—5  6  1

Danbury 2 0 1 0 0 1 2—6  11  1

Battery: (StJ) Al Paolozzi (L 1-2) and Zach Dunkel; (DHS) Noah Meeks (W) and Mike Halas

