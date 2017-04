St. Joseph defeated Danbury High, 11-2, in an FCIAC softball game in Trumbull on Monday.

Kaitlin Capobianco, Kayla Giacobbe, Hanna Errico and Hannah Hutchison each had two hits for the Cadets (7-4, 6-1 FCIAC).

Azariah Bowden and Alexa McCarley had two hits each for the Hatters (3-7, 0-7 FCIAC).

Danbury 000 100 1- 2 8 0

St Joes. 146 000 X- 11 11 2

Batteries

D- Alexa McCarley (L) and Alana Bellantoni

SJ- Cat Connell (W) and Jovanna Hillman