Trumbull Times

Obituary: Paul J. “PJ” Mercier, 78, of Huntington

By HAN Network on April 24, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Paul J. “PJ” Mercier, 78, of Huntington, retired district manager for Goodyear Tire, husband of Sandra Bernard Mercier, died April 20, at home.

Born in Fall River, Mass. on Aug. 2, 1938, son of the late Joseph and Helen Dupere Mercier; U.S. Navy veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include a daughter, Jacqueline Kerr and her husband, William of Colchester, a brother, Normand Mercier and his wife, Sharron of Monroe, two grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren, two stepsons, Matt Procaccini and his wife, Beth of Farmington and Gregory Procaccini and his wife, Phet of Trumbull, and several nieces and nephews.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.  

Memorial contributions: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Multiple arrests in CT’s largest illegal tobacco distribution bust Next Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress