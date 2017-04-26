Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 27-May 3, 2017

By Julie Miller on April 26, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 27-May 3, 2017

1:15 a.m. — Spark Social Media

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 4/19 Meeting

5:45 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance 4/18 Budget Vote

7:20 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study 4/19 Focus Group Session

9:10 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Finance Committee 4/18 Meeting

9:40 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education

11:20 a.m. — The Electoral College

1 p.m. — Spark Social Media

2 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study 4/19 Focus Group Session

4 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Bldg Committee 4/20 Meeting

5:30 p.m. — PTSA Council 4/24 General Meeting

7:30 p.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 4/24 Meeting

9:30 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 4/25 Budget Vote

11:30 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 4/26 Meeting

