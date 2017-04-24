Lade Eagles hoop camp for grades 1-9

Trumbull High head coach Steve Tobitsch, along with and current and former Trumbull High girls basketball players will be running the Lady Eagles Summer Basketball Camp for girls in grades 1-9 from July 24-28 at Trumbull High School.

Personalized instruction and skill development will focus on ball handling, passing, rebounding, defense, and shooting.

Campers will also be introduced to five-on-five competition with ample time for individual contests and games.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Steve: [email protected] , or call Continuing Education Office at 203-452-45.

Girls entering grades 1-5 should register for the morning session (8:30 to 11:30 a.m.)

Girls entering grades 6-9 should register for the afternoon session (12 to 3 p.m.).