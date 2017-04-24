Trumbull Times

Lade Eagles hoop camp for grades 1-9

April 24, 2017

Trumbull High head coach Steve Tobitsch, along with and current and former Trumbull High girls basketball players will be running the Lady Eagles Summer Basketball Camp for girls in grades 1-9 from July 24-28 at Trumbull High School.

Personalized instruction and skill development will focus on ball handling, passing, rebounding, defense, and shooting.

Campers will also be introduced to five-on-five competition with ample time for individual contests and games.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Steve: [email protected], or call Continuing Education Office at 203-452-45.

Girls entering grades 1-5 should register for the morning session (8:30 to 11:30 a.m.)

Girls entering grades 6-9 should register for the afternoon session (12 to 3 p.m.).

